Giorgia Melonias well as the whole of Italy, is shaken by the story of Giulia Tramontano, a girl of only 29 years old, 7 months pregnant, who died at the hands of what should have been her partner and father of her child.

The Premier has phoned Giulia Tramontano’s motherto send her his affection and support, in the face of such immense pain, that it is almost impossible to understand.

The words of Giorgia Meloni

It is a story that left me breathless, like most Italians. As a mother, I called Giulia’s mother. The first thing I think of is mom. You shocked me not only the coldness with which this thing was consummated, it shocked me to see a video of Giulia while she was giving a lesson, with her enthusiasm and the death of a child who at 7 months would have been able to live. Two people die, even though the mother’s womb is supposed to be the safest place.

A sign of closeness from Giorgia Meloni, which was very important for the parents of the 29-year-old. As is the daily affection they are receiving from the whole of Italy.

During the commemoration for Giulia Tramontano and little Thiago, there were more than 20 thousand people.

The parents of the young mother were unable to attend, but sent a moving letter which was read on stage by the parish priest. They wanted thank everyone because their support gives them the strength to remember that great love for Giulia and Thiago, which they won’t be able to never be overwhelmed by hate.

Giulia Tramontano lost her life at the hands of Alessandro Impagnatiello after discovering the betrayal with a colleague of the man. The autopsy has identified 37 stab wounds. She didn’t even have a chance to defend herself or try to protect her baby.