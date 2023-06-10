Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:02



The new smart #1 is now available in the Region of Murcia. Dimovil, a Mercedes-Benz dealer, has been in charge of presenting it for the first time with an exclusive event that has taken place at its facilities, located in the heart of Murcia, and in which the main novelties of this model have been announced. born with the aim of redefining the mobility experience.

Those attending the event, including representatives of the business fabric and clients of the brand, were also able to request a test drive of this vehicle, the first deliveries of which are scheduled for this coming summer.

“The smart #1 now begins its journey to become an integral part of the sustainable mobility of the future. With the imminent start of the first deliveries, our customers can already select the version that best suits their needs and define how they want to use it”, said the manager of Dimovil, Julio Yelo, during his presentation. .

In addition to the well-equipped Launch Edition, the vehicle will be available in three trims: Pro+, Premium and #1 Brabus. Each of them will have specific equipment equipped with the latest technology to meet the needs of each driver, adapting to all kinds of environments.

Specifically, the Pro+ will feature a wide range of driving assistance systems, a 360-degree surround camera, intelligent voice assistance, LED lights, and a power tailgate. The Premium model will offer a Beats sound system, a Head-Up Display MurciaHUD, CyberSparks+ LED matrix headlights and automatic parking assistant.

Finally, the benefits of the smart #1 in its Brabus variant will be improved. The 200 kW of standard power will become 315 kW; engine torque increases from 343Nm to 543Nm when upgrading from rear-wheel drive to all-wheel drive. High performance combined with a distinctive design, coming directly from Bottrop, Germany, will provide a unique driving experience.