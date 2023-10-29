vor just over a week ago, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced her separation from her partner Andrea Giambruno. The 46-year-old head of government and the television journalist, who was four years her junior, were a couple for almost ten years, but were not married. They are parents of a seven-year-old daughter.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

Shortly after their separation was announced on Platform Questioned by journalists on the trip to the Giambruno case, she replied: “I’m fine. I’m doing my job. I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”