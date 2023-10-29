vor just over a week ago, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced her separation from her partner Andrea Giambruno. The 46-year-old head of government and the television journalist, who was four years her junior, were a couple for almost ten years, but were not married. They are parents of a seven-year-old daughter.
Shortly after their separation was announced on Platform Questioned by journalists on the trip to the Giambruno case, she replied: “I’m fine. I’m doing my job. I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”
