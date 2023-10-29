NHL | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s first clean sheet in his career

The Finnish guard of the Buffalo Sabers avoided the first clean sheet of his career against the Colorado Avalanche’s star attack.

Buffalo Sabres Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved the first clean sheet of his career in the NHL.

Luukkonen stopped all 23 shots when the Sabers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4–0.

The match was Luukkonen’s third of the season and his 49th overall in the NHL. Like last season, the Sabers have been running a three-goalie roulette, because they have also been given responsibility Devon Levi and Eric Comrie.

Rising like a comet in recent years, Levi, who debuted in the league last winter, seemed to be the Sabres’ number one guard at the beginning of the season. However, he and Comrie are both currently sidelined with injuries.

Colorado was kept clean for the second game in a row. Before that, Colorado, which had won six matches in a row, is now returning home from a three-match away tour.

Mikko Rantanen was on the ice during three putback goals and Artturi Lehkonen too the two of you. The minus for both of them came from Buffalo’s fourth hit, which resulted in an empty goal, which was finished Rasmus Dahlin.

Rantanen (5) was Colorado’s second hardest hitter by Ryan Johansen (6) after.

Avalanche brought dark clouds to the sky Cale Makarin unclear situation. Captain of the Buffalo Kyle Okposo pushed Makari from the back to the wing, and the star defender hurt himself. Makar played after the situation but visited the side of the dressing room several times.

The Sabres Henri Jokiharju with his pass break, started Buffalo’s second goal and picked up his 5th assist of the season. The victory was the Sabres’ fourth in nine games.