Gioia Tauro, 52, stabs his ex-partner in the abdomen: he did not accept the end of their relationship
A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured with six stab wounds in the abdomen by her ex-partner late yesterday evening in Cinquefrondi, an agricultural center of the Piana di Gioia Tauro.
According to the first reconstructions, the man allegedly attacked his ex-partner for sentimental reasons as he had started a new relationship with another man. The 52-year-old stabber was stopped by the State Police, while the woman was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the Reggio Calabria hospital due to her very serious injuries.
READ ALSO: Sofia Castelli, the interrogation of the ex-boyfriend who killed her
#Gioia #Tauro #woman #stabbed #abdomen #expartner
Leave a Reply