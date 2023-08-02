Gioia Tauro, 52, stabs his ex-partner in the abdomen: he did not accept the end of their relationship

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured with six stab wounds in the abdomen by her ex-partner late yesterday evening in Cinquefrondi, an agricultural center of the Piana di Gioia Tauro.

According to the first reconstructions, the man allegedly attacked his ex-partner for sentimental reasons as he had started a new relationship with another man. The 52-year-old stabber was stopped by the State Police, while the woman was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the Reggio Calabria hospital due to her very serious injuries.

