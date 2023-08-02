Straight

The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, has acknowledged today that Ousmane Dembélé wants to leave and that he has an offer from PSG with which the Catalan club cannot compete. “Ousmane’s issue is simple: he came with a proposal from Paris, who wants to leave, who has spoken with Luis Enrique and who has an offer that we cannot match,” he said at a press conference after the 0-0 victory. -1 for Barcelona against Milan in a friendly in Las Vegas, the last game for the Catalans on their tour of the United States. The Culé coach has also pointed out that he was “disappointed” with Dembélé’s departure: “In the end I imagine that he will give the explanations and how I feel is not important. Disappointed, perhaps yes, but the important thing is that the player has been clear. He has told us that he wants to leave and that he has a proposal and we cannot compete at this time. I wish you luck”.

0 Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori (Alexis Saelemaekers, min. 86), Theo Hernández (Davide Bartesaghi, min. 79), Malick Thiaw (Kjaer, min. 72), Florenzi (Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, min. 63), Rade Krunic (Tommaso Pobega, min. 72), Tijani Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic (Luka Romero, min. 72), Rafael Leao and Giroud (Lorenzo Colombo, min. 72) See also Pensions, advance payment in March: all dates 1 Iñaki Peña, Koundé (Sergiño Dest, min. 66), Eric Garcia (Mikayil Faye, min. 84), Marcos Alonso (Alex Balde, min. 45), Ronald Araújo (Aleix Garrido, min. 84), Pedri (Sergi Roberto , min. 45), Oriol Romeu (Marc Casado, min. 79), Fermín López, Ferrán Torres (Lewandowski, min. 45), Raphinha (Lamine Yamal, min. 66) and Abde (Ansu Fati, min. 45) goals 0-1 min. 54: Ansu Fati. Referee Alex Chilowicz Yellow cards Marcos Alonso (min. 7), Loftus-Cheek (min. 29) and Tijani Reijnders (min. 44)

Dembélé was left out of the squad in this last friendly in Las Vegas (USA) and was one more spectator of the great goal with which Ansu Fati gave the Catalans victory. The Frenchman, who seems to have his hours counted at Barcelona in the absence of an official announcement, had participated in the two previous friendlies: he played the second part in the 5-3 defeat against Arsenal and scored a goal as a starter in the thrashed Real Madrid 3-0. “I asked him why, the reason… He didn’t really know how to tell me, but it’s clear that it’s his personal issue,” said Xavi, who did thank Dembélé for being “clear” with his preferences and intentions. Xavi said that he was aware of the conditions of the attacker’s clause and that he contemplated that scenario in which he could leave. “I saw him so happy that I didn’t expect it,” admitted Xavi, who stressed that “life goes on” and that they can’t keep players who don’t want to play for Barcelona. The coach was also blunt, once again, about the need for the club to incorporate new signings. “Now we have to strengthen ourselves. I already said it in the last game. Ousmane’s loss weakens us (…). But if Ousmane had stayed, we would also have to reinforce ourselves, ”he explained. “What we have is very good (at the extremes), I’m happy, but we have to strengthen ourselves,” he added.

Aside from the matter with Dembélé, who was dressed for the street and present at the Allegiant Stadium, Xavi was very satisfied with the victory against Milan to close the pre-season tour of the US and also spoke about Gavi, who is returning from this tour without having been able to play for a minute due to physical problems. In this sense, Xavi said that Gavi has back problems, that they have chosen to reserve him for the Joan Gamper Trophy and that, in any case, he will be a “very important” player for this season.

Against Milan, in addition to Ansu Fati’s goal, Barcelona had a very outstanding performance from its wingers to replace Dembélé and the names of Raphinha, Abde and Lamine Yamal shone. After almost two weeks of training and friendlies in the US, Barcelona returns home tonight to continue with its preparation.

