[Aggiornamento sabato 13 agosto, ore 15.30] – The most important battle of Gino Rea’s career continues, step by step. The British driver, the victim of a terrible accident in the PL3 of the Suzuka 8 Hours, is in fact fighting for survival. THE signals who continue to come from the hospital where he is hospitalized, fortunately, they are however positive. In fact, the family has issued a new bulletin through the official Instagram profile of the rider which induces optimism: “We got a nice message from the doctor this morning – reads the press release – his condition in the morning was stable. Once the dose of anesthesia drug is reduced, she opened her eyes and made eye contact in a very short time. At our direction, she was able to hold his hand. To keep him safe, we gave him sedation that will help him recover. Elaine, Shannon and Peter visited it today, as did Isaella and me. He opened his eyes for short periods and kicked his legs and waved his arms many times. He is going in the right direction. Thanks again for all your support “.

The good news and signs of hope continue on the recovery of Gino Rea, British driver was the victim of a serious accident on Saturday at the end of the third and final free practice session of the Suzuka 8 hours. The Honda rider was transported by helicopter rescue to the hospital where he underwent surgery following injuries to his head, chest and lungs.

Gino Rea’s family has released a further update on the conditions of the rider, this is the latest medical bulletin issued by family members on Instagram: “We would like to provide a quick update on Gino’s current conditions. The results of the CT scan showed signs of recovery with a reduction in swelling. It is in stable conditions and is recovering from the usual side effects of such trauma. We hope that his recovery will be quick, because we know he is capable of it ”. Words that therefore instill hope in a clinical picture that remains unpredictable after a trauma equal to the extent of that suffered by Gino Rea while approaching the Triangle chicane after the very fast 130R corner.