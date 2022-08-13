the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the voting intentions in Ceará in the 1st round, indicates a survey carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from August 8 to 12, 2022. It appears with 43.1%, while Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mark 29.9%.

the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), who was governor of the state, appears in 3rd position with 13.8%. The other names tested had less than 1% of voting intentions. Another 7.3% say they vote blank, null or for none of the candidates. Those who do not know or did not answer add up to 4.4%.

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 43.1%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 29.9%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 13.8%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0.7%;

Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0.5%;

Felipe D’ávila (New): 0.1%;

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0.1%;

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 0.1%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 0.1%;

Eymael (DC): 0%;

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%;

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4.4%;

White/null/none: 7.3%.

The survey surveyed 1,540 voters in 60 municipalities in Ceará from August 8 to 12, 2022. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points plus or minus in a 95% confidence interval. The research, carried out with its own resources, cost R$ 30,000.00. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-01028/2022. Here’s the intact (463 KB).

