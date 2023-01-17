To bring smiles to public Saturday to Saturday to live the hardest moments of your life. That is the current situation of Gino Arévalo, ex-comedian of the disappeared program “Laughter in America”, who revealed that he had to close his chicken shop after going bankrupt due to the economic crisis that the country is going through. Likewise, the natural man from the jungle told that he is starting from scratch and now taxes due to the need to bring money to his house.

In an interview for a national media, Gino Arévalo was honest when he said that he is not having his best moment, both economically and in health.

“Every day I wake up very early and go to work with my cart. I am making a taxi by application because I have to continue working, I have to support my family. (…) With so much worry I can’t rest well, at the fair I sleep two to three hours. Things are ugly, but I’m doing my part and starting from scratch,” Arévalo told Trome.

Gino Arévalo owns a jungle chicken shop in the Los Olivos district. Photo: Facebook Gino Arevalo

Likewise, the singer also revealed that he invested a large sum of money to open his poultry shop and that, in addition, this year he planned to celebrate his fifth anniversary as an entrepreneur; however, it cannot happen.

“I have been with my chicken shop for four years, this year I was planning to celebrate my fifth anniversary of my local, but it does not give me enough to pay for services or rent or for the people who work with me. It’s maddening because I have debts, I recently bought a cart and I am working for an application because the money is not enough , especially since I have a family that depends on me. (…) I invested almost 45,000 soles to open my store, I don’t know how much loss it will be, I prefer not to calculate because I can get more stressed than I already am or get sick, ”she lamented.

Who is Gino Arevalo?

At the beginning of the second decade of the 2000s, “laughs in america” was emerging as one of the most successful programs on the Santa Beatriz channel because it had a wide cast of comedians that captivated viewers. One of them was Gino Arévalo, who, due to his jungle ancestry, used to appear on screen playing characters from that part of Peru and dancing to the popular song “Anaconda.”

Gino Arevalo; before and after: comedian surprised with his radical physical change

Gino Arévalo previously appeared on the “En boca de todos” program to publicize his new figure after losing more than 40 kilos after undergoing an operation. Along these lines, the artist urged the public to take care of his habits and maintain a healthy life.

“I was in the city of Arequipa for five days after the operation, which turned out spectacularly. As you can see, before I was very chubby, now I’m ‘light’. My life has totally changed, I have become a preacher of food ”, he pointed out.