Ginés Huertas Cervantes renews its digital presence with the launch of its new website: www.seatgineshuertas.com. A project that aims to bring its services closer to all its customers in a more efficient way, who can now carry out numerous procedures directly from wherever they are with the support of the professionals who work at the dealership.

Among the novelties presented by this new space, the update of the used vehicle search engine stands out. In it it is possible to find not only the most outstanding models of the SEAT range, but also other brands in special conditions. A large part of them are offered within the Das WeltAuto certification program, which provides exclusive guarantees added as an exchange or return option once purchased.

The search engine incorporates filters to be able to establish the starting conditions and facilitate the process to find the option that best meets expectations. In addition, the files for each car have been renewed in which key information can be displayed: kilometres, year of registration, version, model and economic conditions.

Allows you to carry out numerous procedures without moving

The new Ginés Huertas Cervantes website also allows you to discover the range of new SEAT vehicles, including electric motorcycles and scooters.

Thinking of the business client, www.seatgineshuertas.com It has a specific space to display all the information on the program that the brand has for the professional public with personalized offers for SMEs and the self-employed, driving schools or to expand or renew the fleet.

Requesting an appointment online at the workshop or monitoring the repair are other services also available, as well as consulting the opinions of real customers who share their personal experiences with the dealer and its human team. All these options complete a portal that takes Ginés Huertas Cervantes anywhere in the world.