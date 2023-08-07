Finally the miracle happened: an amateur patch makes it run Bloodborne to 60fps on PS5 , fulfilling one of the wishes of the fans of the game. The achievement, far from trivial, was achieved by the developer Lance McDonald, author of the patch and well-known character in the FromSoftware title community, in collaboration with Illusion, who we can define as the one who installed it on the console.

The patch

Bloodborne now runs at 60fps

“Illusion did it!” yelled Lance McDonald on X, taking up a video posted by Illusion that actually shows Bloodborne running at 60fps on a hacked PS5 (find it attached to the post below) after installing his patches.

In fact just to look at the short video makes you want to play it all again. Illusion also specified that the patch is usable on PS5 firmwares ranging from 3.00 to 4.51.

unfortunately theinstallation of the patch is not everyone’s business and, in fact, requires a modified console, with all the risks that this entails. So don’t attempt it unless you are fully aware of what you are doing.

Nonetheless it is nice to see the dedication of the community of Bloodborne in being able to produce something that developers and publisher (especially the latter, given that certain updates must be approved and financed), i.e. FromSoftware and Sony, have never considered it appropriate to create, despite numerous pleas and requests.

Consider that officially Bloodborne remains aPS4 exclusive which runs in backwards compatibility on PS5.