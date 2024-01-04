The minister understood that there could be losses to the Brazilian Football Team in the pre-Olympic tournament; Ednaldo will remain in office until the STF decides definitively

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Gilmar Mendes, returned the presidency of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to Ednaldo Rodrigues, who had been removed from office on December 7th by decision of the TJRJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio of January). The action questioning the director's removal was presented to the Supreme Court by PC do B on December 23.

“I order the suspension of the effectiveness of the deliberations held by the TJRJ […] to determine the immediate return to office of the leaders elected at the General Electoral Assembly of the Brazilian Football Confederation held on March 23, 2022, until the Federal Supreme Court makes a definitive decision”, wrote Gilmar Mendes. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 300 kB)

The STF minister also said that he considered the demonstrations in favor of the return of Ednaldo Rodrigues to command of the CBF by the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

The statements were requested on Wednesday (3 January) by Gilmar Mendes, who allowed 24 hours to receive the statements, with a view to ADI (Direct Unconstitutionality Action) filed by PC do B, on December 23rd.

In a note signed by the substitute attorney general of the Union, Flavio José Roman, the impacts of Ednaldo's removal on Brazilian football are highlighted, in addition to the threat of suspension of the CBF itself by FIFA and Conmebol. The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, also supported the return of the sports director to his position.

Gilmar Mendes also mentioned the possibility of a “imminent harm” to the CBF since the confederation has until Friday (January 5) to register the Brazilian Football Team for the qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and FIFA does not recognize the institution's interim command.

The precautionary measure, therefore, will serve to avoid losses to the CBF while the STF “lean in” About the subject.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Ednaldo had been suffering for months from a series of internal pressures within the CBF that intensified with the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Accusations of misuse of confederation resources came to light, driven by opponents of Ednaldo and based on leaked documents to which the Power360 had access.

While the Rio MP case was being processed, the then president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, was removed from office due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against female employees – the cases were later archived, in October 2022.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, Caboclo's deputy, took over on an interim basis and signed, with the MP, a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The TAC enabled its formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term. This agreement was considered illegal by the Rio Court of Justice in a decision handed down on December 7.

Read more: