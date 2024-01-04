Kerava power outage | The friends testified in Prisma when the electricity went out: “First everything went completely dark for a second”

According to the men, the customers remained calm after the power cut. The store began to be emptied quickly.

4.1. 23:37

Kerava went dark on Thursday evening when almost 14,000 customers lost power due to a broken device at the substation.

Joona Ansamaa and Timi Marviala had come to Tervahaudankatu during the evening to see what was really happening at the power plant.

During the evening, the rescue service was notified of a medium-sized building fire on Tervahaudankattu in Kerava, where the Kerava Energia power plant is located. Kerava energia said on Facebook that the fire brigade was present at the Ylikerava substation. In the end, however, there was no fire, and the disturbance was caused by a fault in the substation's main transformer.

The young men were at Kerava Prisma when the electricity went out.

“First everything went completely dark for a second, but then the backup power came on and there was a little light. Of course, the cash registers were out of order and pretty soon the store started to be emptied,” says Marviala.

Customers remained calm. Ansamaa studies in Lahti and Marviala in Lappeenranta, but both are still spending Christmas vacation with their parents in Kerava.

“We have an electrically heated house, so it would have started to get cold if the outage had lasted,” says Ansamaa.

At the time of the interview, steam also began to rise from the chimney of the power plant. The electricity has returned a few minutes earlier.

From the roof of the power plant, apparently from some kind of spare valve, steam is still coming out from time to time with a loud hiss.