“Colleagues, as you know, Gigi Riva left us, commonly remembered by all of us as “thunderclap”, a nickname given to him by Gianni Brera, a not forgotten journalist. Even though the years and generations have passed, this has remained the name for this great, not only footballer, but for this great man. The characteristic, in fact, of Gigi Riva, or rather, to put it as the Sardinians would say, “Gigirriva” with two r's and everything attached, was that of being, not only the most prolific footballer, in terms of goals, of the Italian national team, but also being a great man, who didn't need many words. His silence, many times, spoke for itself.” The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, said this when speaking in the Chamber. “His example remains as a footballer, as a man, as a manager of the national team – he added -. In 1970, before being a manager, he was one of the protagonists , as a footballer, of the match of the century, as it was defined. You remember it: the famous Italy-Germany 4-3 match. And this after, four years earlier, he had won the European championship. Thirty-five goals in forty-two appearances: despite the many champions that Italy has had, these goals remain the record that Gigi Riva takes to Heaven. But to Heaven he also brings his ability to say no. Because it is easy to say yes. There was a song, whose author was called Leo Valeriano, who spoke about the courage to say no. Those were the years when it was easy to say yes and this song exalted those who had the courage, at times, to reject the false myths of society. Here, Gigi Riva had offers from Juventus, from Inter, from Milan, but had found a home in Sardinia: in Cagliari, but throughout Sardinia”.



