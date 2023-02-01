Gigi Mitre, Rodrigo González’s partner, with whom he hosts “Amor y fuego”, is one of the most beloved figures on TV. Her popularity makes many want to know some details about her person.

Gigi Miter is the endearing driving companion of Rodrigo Gonzalez, with whom he also maintains a lasting and sincere friendship. Although the sympathy and charisma that the TV presenter exudes is well known, there are aspects of her about her that are little known and that interest many of her.

One of the characteristics that most cause concern in viewers and followers of the popular Gigi Miter is her height and if she has some “tweaks”. She then learns how tall she is and what cosmetic surgery she has undergone.

How tall is Gigi Mitre really?

Gigi Mitre, whose real name is Giselle Helwe Mitri Giha, is 1.70 meters tall. The driver, who is the daughter of a Palestinian father and a Peruvian mother, shows off her height with her stylish legs, which are one of her most outstanding physical attributes.

His height compared to that of his friend and co-worker ‘Peluchín’ is less, since he is 4 centimeters taller. Although in his synergy this does not affect anything, because each of the broadcasts of his programs are more fun than the other.

Gigi Miter measures 1.70 meters. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Capture/@gigi_mitre

What aesthetic operation has Gigi Miter undergone?

The surgical intervention that Gigi Miter underwent was revealed by herself in the old show program that she hosted, “Amor amor amor”. Thus, in 2017, she said that the bust had been cosmetically operated and that she had implants.

Gigi Miter had surgery on her bust. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@gigi_mitre/La República

“Hey, but from TV, I think 90% have ‘chichis’. I also have, I have also worn, even if they are few, but I have worn and I have said it a thousand times. I asked for little, I said little, it is my responsibility, “said Gigi Miter.

Gigi Miter’s confession took many by surprise at that time, since the change she made in her physique is not very noticeable. She explained that she had not placed a very large size, despite the recommendations of the doctor who attended her. “Before, I was flat like the table, exaggeratedly. (I told him) Doctor, I want you to put a little on me,” she recalled.