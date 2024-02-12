They performed together on the Ariston stage and after what happened on the Geolier case, Gigi D'Alessio he decided to break the silence. He witnessed an unpleasant reception from the audience present at the theater towards the Neapolitan singer.

At the end of the Sanremo 2024 semi-final, Geolier earned first place in the rankings, overtaking Angelina Mango. But as soon as Amadeus said his name, the audience inside the Ariston started to whistle and shout. A gesture that hurt the singer during the race, he himself defined it asworst performance of his entire life. Gigi D'Alessio, who performed with him and two other famous artists (Guè and Luchè) for the covers evening, decided to comment on what happened.

The boy suffered the same fate as Nino D'Angelo and me in the past. Geolier won the evening of the covers because the press room voted honestly that evening, without a strategy, not imagining the great success of the televoting. Most of the journalists then changed their minds, giving preference on the final evening to Angelina Mango. It naturally took its toll on her and so Angelina won.

Gigi D'Alessio is convinced that the press room has changed my mind right after the reaction of the public, both inside the Ariston and on social media at the end of the broadcast. He is convinced that they thought that if Geolier won, he would all hell broke loose.

The televoting is clear, 60% for Geolier and 16% for Angelina. Have you ever seen a similar result? However, I am very sorry for Angelina… people have understood this maneuver against Geolier and it risks making Angelina unpleasant. Hatred is already mounting on social media and this is not right and not civil. It's a bitter victory for her, given how things went.

The singer then talked about himself, remembering when he used to come too treated like this in Sanremo. He remembered the duet with Loredana Bertè. And she did it for a reason, to make everyone understand that Geolier will still go strong, just like what happened to him: