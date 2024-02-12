Sanremo never stops offering surprises, unmissable gems and scoops. Geolier and Angelina Mango spoke immediately after the winner was announced.

The final of Sanremo Festival 2024 continues to generate discussions, especially on social media. The victory of Angelina Mango, with its engaging “La noia”, aroused conflicting opinions among the public. As with any ranking that pits the tastes and sensations of many people into competition, barricades are created that are sometimes more polite, other times more vulgar.

Geolierthe second place, got the 60% of the votes from the public, highlighting a sense of bitterness widespread among the many Italians who preferred it to the triumph of the daughter of art. Now, details are emerging of an event that took place behind the scenes shortly after Angelina's victory.

Angelina Mango, as we saw live on Raiuno, triumphed in the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival with a truly elaborate song, even if apparently “only danceable”. The artist from Maratea overtook Geolier, who came in second place with “I p' me, tu p' te”. Angelina Mango also received the Lucio Dalla and Giancarlo Bigazzi award.

The singer, victorious, will have the opportunity to represent Italy at theEurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden. Third place went to Annalisa with “Sincerely”, while fourth and fifth place went to Ghali with “Casa mia” and Irama with “Tu no”.

Angelina Mango's victory divided the public. Geolier, the public's favorite with 60% of the votes, generated discontent at Ariston when he won on the cover night. But Angelina Mango was acclaimed by the press room and the radio for her song. After the announcement of the winner, criticism was unleashed on social media, aimed both at the organization of the Festival and at the artistic director Amadeus.

Some even suggested an alleged feud between the two young artists who came first and second place at Sanremo 2024. However, behind the scenes, a gesture put an end to all the controversy.

Between Geolier and Angelina, first and second place in Sanremo 2024, there is no rivalry, whether overt, bitter or hidden. The two artists respect each other and, immediately after Angelina's victory, they met hugged backstage.

Geolier congratulated his colleague, underlining the mutual respect that exists and is felt. Previously, the Neapolitan rapper had praised Angelina after the cover evening, declaring in an interview: