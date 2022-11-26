The photo uploaded by Gigi D’Agostino on social media portrays him smiling, is it a sign of recovery in sight? Fans hope

After months of silence, the famous deejay, musician and composer Gigi D’Agostino, icon of Italian 90s dance music, is finally back on social media. His last appearances in this sense had served to announce the bad disease with which he is fighting. The last post, published in recent days, although it has no captions, still bodes well for the many fans who have always loved him.

“L’amour toujors”, “Bla Bla Bla”, “The Riddle” and “In my mind” are just some of the hits that made Gigi Dag, from the 90s onwards, a real one world icon of dance music.

Although he hasn’t been particularly active in recent years, fans around the world have not never stopped following and supporting him in any way possible.

They did it even more when a Decemberlike a bolt from the blue, on social media he announced that his health conditions were unfortunately far from good.

Unfortunately, for some months now I have been fighting against a serious illness that has struck me aggressively… It’s a constant pain… it doesn’t give me peace… The suffering consumes me… it has made me very weak… but I continue to fight… I hope to find a little bit of relief….Thanks for all the messages of good wishes that you are sending me today…They give me so much strength…they warm my heart ❤ Lots of Love…Gigi.

How is Gigi D’Agostino today

That post and that photo, which portrayed him suffering while walking with a walker, were then followed by weeks of silence. Silence from only him, because instead the fans started making as much noise as possible to make him feel all their love and support.

For example, the flash mob organized in the small square is very beautiful under his parents’ housewhen thousands of people gathered to play, sing and dance to his most famous songs.

“You can’t even imagine how much you help me“, commented Gigi D’Agostino, who in silence and in dignity he continued his fight in these months.

Today the 55-year-old is back on social media. She did it by posting a photo of him, which portrays him smiling on the shores of a lake. No captions, just some emojis of a heart and of fingers crossed. A signal that perhaps bodes well for him and all his followers.