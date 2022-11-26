The Naval and Sea Technology Center inaugurated its Acelera Pyme office on Friday, with which this organization wants to help and give impetus to businessmen who are committed to setting up new businesses related to this sector. This was explained on Friday in the presentation of the same by the president of the center, Mariano Jiménez, in the celebration of the 19th anniversary of this institution, located in the Technological Park of Fuente Álamo.

With this service, the technology center “seeks to support the entire business fabric of the Region of Murcia, closing collaboration agreements with providers and technology enablers, town halls and associations,” explained the director of the Development Institute (Info), Joaquín Gomez.

The office will be directed by Pedro Núñez, who stressed that the services will serve entrepreneurs to “enable the opening of businesses and to improve production and digital transformation processes.”

synergy generation



For his part, Mariano Jiménez, promised to continue working to “promote opportunities for collaboration and the generation of synergies” and the director, Noelia Ortega, highlighted both the growth of the capacities of this organization and the demand for projects and services .