Buffon gave an interview for TUDN (an American Spanish-language sports channel) in which he evaluated his long sports career and revealed where his future could be: “I would like to play in Mexico or in the United States. These are experiences that I’d like to do it, but we’ll see what happens “, admitted the Italian Parma goalkeeper.

In addition, he spoke of a thorn that remains in Europe: “The fact that I have not won the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. I keep fit and respect my profession for it.” Finally, Buffon spoke of the great goalkeepers of the moment: “Oblak, Courtois, Neuer, Ter Stegen, Donnarumma, Navas. I don’t have one that is one step above the others. The one who can climb that step can be Donnarumma, he has the potential, within a year, to stand out from the others “.