The Japanese creative had already expressed his enthusiasm for the series a few weeks ago, and Riot has responded to this affection.

Arcane, the series based on the League of Legends universe, has become a world phenomenon. Not for nothing has it become Netflix’s original series with the best rating on IMDB, a success that it reiterates with a perfect score on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The fascination of the spectators has infected even personalities of the video game industry, since, within this community of people dazzled by the story of Jinx and Vi, there is one that stands out from the rest: Hideo kojima.

The Japanese creative had already published some of Arcane’s impressions on Twitter, which he considers an excellent series, and Riot Games wanted to respond to these praises by sending him a gift. First of all, Kojima has published a box decorated with Arcane motifs in which he has found several items that reference aspects of the series, such as a stuffed animal or slippers to go around the house.

But the main course came later, with another tweet from the video game creator in which it is observed a large figure of sisters Vi and Jinx loaded with details. Something that Kojima accompanies with a couple of photos that show a small part of the assembly process.

The rest of Arcane fans do not have the possibility to acquire this figure, since Riot Games has not commented anything about marketing it, but we can always revisit the cities of Zaun and Piltover until the premiere of the second season. However, we will most likely kill time with other series, since it has been confirmed that the return of Vi, Jinx and company will not arrive for 2022.

