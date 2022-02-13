The project linked to the new Italian gigafactory of Stellantis is getting closer to approval, in a few days the signature on the agreement could arrive. The announcement came from Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italian Minister of Economic Development, who made it known: “We are very close to the signing of the agreement for the Gigafactory of Termoli, where Stellantis will produce the batteries. It is a matter of a few days“. At the moment, the company born from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups preferred not to comment on the words of Minister Giorgetti.

Recall that already in recent days the figures of the agreement had been finalized, and just the signatures were missing after which Stellantis will be able to have its new Italian battery factory. As mentioned, it will be born in Termoli, in Molise, where the old mechanics, where traditional and hybrid engines are now made, will be transformed into a Gigafactory. The overall investment should cost € 2.5 billion: of these about 370 million is the money that the government will put on different lines and with a mix of different tools to support the conversion of the site in the province of Campobasso, where today less than 2,400 people are employed. Once the production of electric batteries starts, Stellantis plans to guarantee the supply for 500,000 vehicles at the Molise plant.