MILAN-PESARO 91-57

All easy, all too easy for Milan that overwhelms Pesaro avenging the defeat of the first leg with the biggest success of the season and returning alone to the top of the standings (+2 on Virtus). The test before the Italian Cup is a one-way match, practically never born after the initial 2-5 of the guests. Coach Messina rotates all men except Datome, who returned to the twelve from Covid, squeezing good plays from everyone. In the torrential breaks that Olimpia inflicts on the guests, the tests of the men on the bench stand out: the energy of Tarczewski, author of 5 dunks, Alviti’s desire to play and Grant’s 4/4 from three. Inside and outside the area, the leaders dominate while Pesaro is beaten on each side of the field showing a weak and inert one-on-one defense. The +15 (42-27) at the interval is already a sentence that becomes enforceable with the 11-0 at the beginning of the third quarter. Milan enjoys running and scoring while Pesaro can only oppose Jones’s leaps and Lamb’s three triples that come with the credits. The hosts touch the maximum advantage on the final score. A training disguised as an official match. After so many close engagements, that was what Messina hoped to catch his breath.

Milan: Alviti, Grant and Tarczewski 12

Pesaro: Lamb 15, Jones 13, Moretti 8