This is the incredible story of a man who survived for almost a week, stuck between the sheets of his car. Matthew R. Reum he is a 27 year old boy who lives in Indiana and who was involved in a dramatic road accident.

The images of this man's rescue went around the world through social networks. Matthew R. Reum crashed his pickup truck from a highway bridge. For almost a week no one was able to hear from him and his family reported him missing.

For days everyone prayed and hoped that something bad hadn't happened to him. Then, came that alarming call to the police. Two fishermen, Mario Garcia and Nivardo Delatorre, noticed one car destroyed under the bridge of the highway and immediately alarmed the authorities. While they were waiting for help, they decided to get closer and that's when they made the incredible discovery. The trapped man was moving, even though the vehicle was completely destroyed, he was still alive. Reum looked at them, her eyes shining. He was tired, hungry, but he was alive. To survive he had drank rain water.

The viral video shows rescuers recovering the 27-year-old, freeing him from the wreckage. It took hours, but in the end they managed to entrust him to the health workers. Reum was transported to hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate his leg, saving his life. If it hadn't been for the two fishermen, the boy probably wouldn't have made it.

♬ original sound – CBS Mornings @cbsmornings Matthew Reum, 27, was trapped with potentially life-threatening injuries for nearly a week in the wreckage of a truck, crumpled under an overpass in Indiana, near Lake Michigan. He was finally carried to safety after a pair of fisherman stumbled upon the scene. #news

A fundraiser for Matthew R. Reum

The news of the discovery heartened the 27-year-old's family and his friends, who searched for him without success for days. One has been started fundraiser on the GoFuondMe platform, with the aim of helping him cover all medical expenses, to return to a normal life:

Hi, I'm a friend of Matthew R. Reum. He recently had an accident and was stuck in the middle of it for 6 days. His legs were stuck and he was unable to move. He has several broken bones throughout his body. He is alive and that is what we care about most in this difficult time, but he needs all the love and support he can get.

Matthew R. Reum's story has already traveled around the world. The courage of a boy of only 27 years has become a true source of inspiration.