The Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar and leader of the Liberal Party, Joseph García, has warned that in 2025 there will be “profound” changes in the way they will interact with “the European Union in general and with Spain in particular, whether the Treaty comes to fruition or not. “Things will be different, no matter what. However, there is no doubt that A Treaty will make the transition to life outside the EU much smoother for everyone, especially with regard to the movement of people,” he indicated in his New Year message this Monday through InfoGibraltar.

In the same message, García stated that “the truth is that, in some areas, Spain has done little to generate trust“And he has assured that, literally, it is perfectly understandable that, in the face of incursions, vetoes and incoherent behavior at the border, many Gibraltarians feel real concern about what the future may hold.

Among the future challenges that the Rock faces, its Deputy Chief Minister has highlighted the border as one of the urgent points and added: “It is precisely at the border where we will try to contribute to greater fluidity.” García has detailed that there are detailed plans for the installation of a battery of electronic doors that allow the simultaneous processing of more people upon entry into Gibraltar, carried out by Spain as part of the Electronic Entry and Exit System of the European Union (SES). “In the event that there is no Treaty, the political decision has already been made to proceed here with electronic gates as well,” he added.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister has stressed that there are important milestones of international dimensionsince in February it will be forty years since the “complete” reopening of the land border by Spain. “Before, forty-five years ago, in April, at a meeting in Lisbon, the United Kingdom implicitly put the sovereignty of Gibraltar on the table for the first time. It did so in the context of the need to open the border to the Madrid’s desire to join Europe. But the subsequent battle, mainly with London, to remove sovereignty from the table was another important step in the clear evolution of Gibraltarian identity,” he highlighted.

And he has also highlighted that “a key marker also, related to this movement”, was Franco’s deathwhich will be 50 years old in November. “The dictator’s prediction was that Gibraltar would fall like a ripe fruit in the face of border restrictions and closures. He could not have been more wrong. The reality was that Gibraltarians united and became stronger in the face of adversity, a spirit that lasted much longer than the dictator and that is still very much alive today,” García assured.