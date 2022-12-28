Switzerland leads with 22 cents over the US. Third Marta at 81 cents, fourth Federica at 1″01. At 13 the second heat

Excellent first heat in the giant Ski World Cup in Semmering (Austria) for the blues, with Marta Bassino third and Federica Brignone fourth, behind the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and the American Mikaela Shiffrin.

the race — The first blue to go down is Bassino, back from yesterday's comeback which earned her third place. Her first heat is good, with a third place 81 cents from the top. Then it's Brignone's turn, with bib number 6, at the finish line she loses 1″01 from the leader Gut (59″23). After her Shiffrin, who flies at the start, loses something in the middle and is second at the finish by 22 cents. The Swedish Hector completes the first 5, with the same time as Brignone (1'00″24). Asja Zenere with bib 39, Roberta Melesi with 43, Elisa Platino with 55 and Laura Pirovano with 66 still have to go down.

At 13 the second heat. “Everything is open, it was a particular heat – Bassino says to the microphones of Rai – There were very few corners. Now we will see how they will trace the second, the idea remains to attack”. “Unfortunately the gap is high – adds Brignone – but we’re up there with the front teams, I did something good even if I grabbed a few too many rebounds. I’m growing in confidence, I’m quite happy”.

December 28, 2022

