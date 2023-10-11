Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Yesterday, the activities of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum were launched, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, during the period from 11 to 12 October 2023, with the participation of major giant technology companies. And international institutions specialized in generative artificial intelligence to discuss its opportunities and potentials and ways to develop its uses and benefit from them in designing a better future in various fields. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the UAE continues to explore opportunities for generative artificial intelligence, expand the scope of its uses, and provide vital platforms for developing practical applications to take advantage of its great opportunities and employ them to serve… Human, stressing that proactive governments are the most capable of leading development in the artificial intelligence sector and its applications in the future. This came during His Excellency’s participation in a dialogue session within the forum’s activities.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE’s approach to the issue of generative artificial intelligence and its opportunities is based on cooperation and coordination between the government and private sectors and designing the best safe practices for the use of generative artificial intelligence, in partnership with the global community and concerned parties, to come up with the best formula that guarantees achieving the best results.

For his part, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, revealed that there are expectations that artificial intelligence will contribute to increasing the global gross product by 7% within a decade, and the decision to organize the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum reflects Dubai’s commitment to its role as a reliable global laboratory for the latest technologies. Tools for anticipating, designing and implementing the future.

He added: The Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum aims to anticipate the future of generative artificial intelligence, and to introduce governments and societies to the importance of benefiting from its tools and opportunities, to ensure the best level of quality of people’s lives, in conjunction with the expectation that its global value will grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by the year. 2030, with an annual growth rate of 34.3%, including artificial intelligence, with its promising opportunities that establish Dubai as a destination for innovators and creators and as a platform for partnerships between governments and the private sector to improve the quality of life and empower future generations with future opportunities.

Hamad Al Shirawi, Director of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, said that the forum’s agenda includes more than 20 dialogue sessions and keynote speeches, and more than 25 special sessions over two days, with the participation of more than 70 speakers from major global technology companies, government bodies and international institutions. The forum’s sessions also focus on… On 5 main axes.