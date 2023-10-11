He America club is having a great season in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Eagles are in the lead with 27 points, the result of eight wins, three draws and just one loss. The squad led by André Jardine also leads the goal statistics: those from Coapa have the best offense and the best defense in the championship.
The coach arrived at América after the surprising resignation of Fernando Ortiz. Jardine had good campaigns at the head of Atlético de San Luis and this allowed him to reach the azulcrema bench. During his first tournament, the Rio strategist has been able to recover some elements that were not at their best level.
At the beginning of the season it seemed that the Uruguayan winger was going to leave the institution, but Jardine began to give him minutes and confidence. He currently has four goals and one assist. Rodríguez has become a very important piece for the Águilas.
The Mexican midfielder had not shone with América since his arrival in 2022. However, the youngest of the Dos Santos has taken a leading role with the azulcremas since Jardine arrived on the bench.
Jardine has given confidence to Leo Suárez, who seems to have won the job over Alejandro Zendejas. The Argentine has two goals and three assists this season.
The Mexican central defender started the season as the fifth option in his position. Due to injuries and declines in the level of other teammates, he received the opportunity to play as a starter and has more than delivered. He to the point of being called up to the Mexican National Team.
#players #resurfaced #América #André #Jardine #AP2023