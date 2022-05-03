Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Gianni Infantino: controversy over what he said about deaths in stadiums

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
Giani Infantino

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president.

The FIFA president spoke in England.

According to the official report, some 6,500 workers have died in the construction of the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, is at the center of the controversy.

Infantino attended the Milken Institute world conference in Los Angeles and the topic was brought up there, They asked him if FIFA would help the families of those who have died in the works.

“When you give someone work, even under difficult conditions, you give them dignity and pride. It’s not charity. You don’t do charity. The United States, for example, is a country of immigration. My parents also emigrated from Italy to Switzerland,” she said.

out of focus

And when told the number of people who gave their lives in the works, he added: “6,000 people could also be dying elsewhere. Of course, FIFA is not here to be the world’s police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.”

The leader warned that the entity and football have done a positive job for change in the country organizing the World Cup.

“Thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies have certainly overshadowed the preparation,” he said.

Sports

