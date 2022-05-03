Metabolism is also known as “metabolism”, and it means a group of chemical reactions that occur within the cells of living organisms, which work to convert the elements in food into energy.

The website “She Finds” said that the food we eat has an impact on metabolism, especially when it comes to breakfast, noting that eating a nutritious and balanced meal at the beginning of each day is “a great way to maintain your metabolic rate despite your age.” .

And he continued, “On the other hand, you should avoid some foods and drinks in breakfast to maintain the health of your body.”

In this regard, nutrition expert, Heather Ryle, warned against foods that are high in carbohydrates but low in fat and protein, such as processed pastries, cookies and sweetened cereals.

“The problem with these types of foods for breakfast is that they require very few calories to digest, compared to the high amount of calories you eat,” she added.

She also highlighted that this type of meal does not help lose weight, and makes a person feel hungry after a short period due to fluctuations in blood sugar, “This means that you will want to eat more food throughout the day, which may lead to weight gain.”

The spokeswoman advised the need to start the day with a balanced breakfast, containing protein, fats and carbohydrates (which contain fiber), “especially for women over the age of forty”, such as eggs and toast.