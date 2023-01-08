London – It’s raining in London, but it will still be a few days before the final farewell to Gianluca Vialli. The sister-in-law, twin sister of Gianluca’s wife, has just clarified that the funeral is private “they will not be held tomorrow but in a few days of the week“.

The arrival of Gianluca Vialli’s sister-in-law

It was in the air that the ceremony could be postponed and now it has been officially confirmed by her sister-in-law who, being a drop in the water of his wife Cathryn, is approached every time she leaves the house but kindly replies to everyone and clears up the misunderstanding. A few minutes ago in the three-story building in typical red bricks on Old Church streetwhere the Vialli family lives, the mother of the twins arrived, Vialli’s mother-in-law, probably just arrived from South Africa.

His wife Cathryn has been locked up in the house for three days yesterday with his daughters and journalists awaiting news, he entrusted a few lines written on the computer to say that “Gianluca was the most affectionate husband and father there could be, he wasn’t just a great sportsman. We are devastated by grief, we ask you to understand our silence”.