❌ Draw in San Juan: 0-0. 📃 Match without great emotions. Boca had a bad first half but then improved for the second half. Romero’s entry in the middle of the field gave him another fluidity. The news of the day: The Changuito is back!! pic.twitter.com/oG6MHWk6fm — Guido Mazzarelli (@ObjetivoBoca) January 8, 2023

Luis Advincula (4) He could not attack and go on the attack as he usually does, although in the ST he was able to free himself more after Sergio Barreto was sent off.

Facundo Roncaglia (3) – The defender hesitated in some returns and suffered the few advances of Independiente.

Augustine Sandez (4) He had to play central against injuries and games: he responded at times, without being wonderful.

Frank Fabra (5) His best level was seen when he was able to combine with Villa. He always shows some flash of good game.

Pol Fernandez (3) Boca had no game generation in the PT and Pol was one of the big culprits, not knowing how to counter the rival’s brand.

Alan Varela (4) The new owner of number 5 had an irregular performance, perhaps the constant monitoring of Juanito Cazares. He was replaced by Equi Fernández.

Juan Ramirez (3) Weak on the mark and, above all, weak when attacking, which is usually his forte.

Norberto Briasco (4) To highlight his sacrifice to defend, helping Advíncula in defense, but little in attack, where he should give more.

Nicholas Orsini (3) He had very few scoring chances. At 27 ‘from the plugin he was a participant in a controversial play for an alleged hand. Another chance offered by Ibarra.

Sebastian Villa (5) In the second half, the most dangerous Villa was seen and the association could be seen together with Frank Fabra, although it was not his most outstanding game.

😱 PURE GAMBET by Matías Giménez. In the promotion with San Martín (SJ) or in the Red against #Mouth. #Independent pic.twitter.com/K10M5d6P6R — 🇦🇷 Manu Martin (@Soymanumartin) January 8, 2023

Luciano Gomez (4) Another debut, in this case not so positive since he showed some difficulties in defense, having to contain the speedy Sebastián Villa, and especially taking into account that he has not yet rehearsed much with his new teammates.

Sergio Barreto (3) In a play in which he went to the band, to try to correct a mistake by Gómez, he committed an unnecessary foul, which led to a second yellow and expulsion.

Edgar Elizalde (6) Although he was booked early and it was possible to think that he would play conditionally, he was never hesitant nor was he surpassed by the rival.

Ayrton Costa (6) Approved for his solidity in defense and for complying with what was demanded of him, especially when it came to scoring.

Lucas Gonzalez (6) “Saltita” removed and distributed, the most important thing that this position has, although his level dropped in the second half.

Ivan Marcone (8) The new captain plays better every day. He showed off against his former team cutting and distributing. He can be very important for Independiente.

Augustine Mulet (5) The former Vélez made his presentation and left exhausted. He has not yet adapted to what the coach is asking for due to his recent arrival.

Juan Cazares (5) The Ecuadorian could not obtain the desired participation with the ball and for this reason it was not decisive: he is one of those players who needs it all the time to make a difference.

Rodrigo Marquez (5) “Chila” showed up, asked for it and tried to play, but he rushed more than necessary on occasions.

Matias Gimenez (7) The best play of the game was his work, in an individual action in which he began to scatter players everywhere. Exciting appearance, he had already been demonstrating his category in SMSJ and now that he has made the leap, he will want to make the grade.