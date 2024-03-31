Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Romanian Daniel Isaella, coach of Ajman, succeeded in rediscovering the Brazilian Gianluca Moniz, again, and he is experiencing a state of brilliance with the “Orange” in recent matches, after he transformed from a player on the “bench” waiting for an opportunity to the starting lineup, which is what Isaila did in the match. The last match against Ittihad Kalba in the “17th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to be the “password” in the victory of “Al-Barkan”.

Gianluca played one of his best matches this season, and perhaps the best since he arrived in our league, after he made 4 goals, including Walid Azzaro’s “quadruple” against the “Tigers”, which had never happened in the history of the professional league before, and the player did not disappoint. His coach thought, especially since he entered the squad instead of Bahraini Ali Madan. Gianluca was also in the starting lineup for the UAE match, which the team won with two goals, and it was the match in which he scored his first goals with the team in the league.

Gianluca, 22 years old, played 702 minutes in 11 matches this season, and it seems that he has reserved his place in the starting lineup, with “Al-Barkan,” in the upcoming matches with the team, especially since he switched from playing in defense and left back to multiple roles in the middle of the field and behind the attackers.

Ajman had borrowed Gianluca from Al Wahda until the end of the season, and Moniz played with “The Excellencies” during the last season 6 matches in the league and 4 matches in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup. He also previously played with Al Orouba on loan in the 2021-2022 season, and he is The season in which Al-Oruba was relegated, and Al-Wahda contracted with him in the 2020-2021 season in the resident category, and the player’s contract with Al-Wahda extends until June 2025.