Gianluca Lapadula He is probably the player of the Peruvian team most loved by the fans. His decision to leave the Italian national team to play for Peru, as well as his grit and goals in decisive matches, have made him the favorite of the Blanquirroja fans. Much is said about the ‘Bambino’, but little is said about his romantic side. The striker has an incredible love story along with his wife, Alessia Macri.

How did Gianluca Lapadula and Alessia Macrí meet?

According to the athlete in his autobiographical book, he met Alessia in a bar in Turin in the summer of 2009. Despite the claims of his Peruvian mother, Gianluca Lapadula He dared to go out at night, and was shocked by the young woman, whom he had just met. After a series of flirtatious glances, his current wife sent him a kiss, which he received and placed on his heart. That was how he decided to approach her to talk to her.

“Despite being the first time we saw each other, we didn’t have a night to talk,” says a very much in love Gianluca. For this reason, he asked her for his cell phone number. After seeing each other for two more dates, the footballer confessed all his love to him.

Gianluca Lapadula and his wife have 3 daughters. Photo: Gianluca Lapadula/Instagram

How long have Gianluca Lapadula and Alessia Macrí been together?

The Italian and his partner have a relationship that has lasted more than 12 years. They got married on Saturday, July 2, 2016, making their marriage in its sixth year. Nowadays, Gianluca Lapadula Y Alessia Macri They live in Italy together with their three little ones. For his part, the player of the Peruvian team stands out in Cagliari Calcio of Serie B.

The soccer team’s goalscorer has been married to Alessia Macrí for 6 years. Photo: Gianluca Lapadula/Instagram

How many siblings does Gianluca Lapadula have?

Our striker has 2 brothers: Davide Y Ana. Curiously, his older brother is also a soccer player, although he has not stood out as much as Gianluca and is currently without a team.