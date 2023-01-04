Brexit, long queues on the Channel: United Kingdom hires war veterans to assist truck drivers

One of the problems facing the government of Rishi Sunak in Great Britain is that of the long queues of trucks and lorries blocked at customs on journeys to France.

As it reports Republicthe Guardian it found that the UK’s Department of Transport has called for reinforcements from war veterans to assist the lorry drivers.

For the modest sum of 200 thousand pounds, the ministry paid the RE:ACT group, founded in 2015 by the former head of the British armed forces, Sir Nick Parker, for a one-year contract.

War veterans will have to feed truckers in queues that will reach 48 hours. A possible scenario, given the queues that have arisen in the past on the M20 motorway towards the Channel tunnel, which lasted up to 30 hours.

The situation has worsened since last summer, when France decided to reduce its staff at customs. But from now on, RE:ACT will take care of it.