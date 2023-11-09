Second Cernadas He remembered, in April 2023, the end of his marriage with Gianella Neyra. It should be remembered that the couple had a relationship from 2004 to 2011, the year in which they decided to divorce. In this regard, the Argentine interpreter pointed out that this separation was the most complicated moment in his life. After several months, the peruvian actress He was encouraged to comment on the statements of his ex husband and revealed whether the two have a good relationship.

Why did Segundo Cernadas and Gianella Neyra end their marriage?

Second Cernadas He was encouraged to make known the reasons why he decided to end his marriage with the Peruvian actress Gianella Neyra. “It has to do with the fact that the family table was very important to me. She felt that we could be together and everything was fine, in addition to the fact that each of us could be in different countries working and traveling to see each other and that the relationship was going to remain the same, but I don’t think so. “That leads to wear and tear, that leads to feeling alone and to conflict,” she said.

Then, Second Cernadas He pointed out that the dispute over their son was what affected him the most because he did not know in which country he was going to stay. “Where was I going to live? In Peru or Argentina?” And that was very hard, like an atomic bomb for me,” he pointed.

Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas also worked together on the novel ‘Bésame fool’ in 2002. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Mimi Roldan See also [ESTRENO] Peru has talent 2022 LIVE on Latina: see the full program here

Do Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas currently have a good relationship?

Gianella Neyra She gave a recent interview for a local media in which she was asked about what her ex-husband said. Second Cernadas about the end of their marriage. “I think it was the first time he spoke that way, and that’s why it bounced the way it did. We are very aware, and from day one we decided to do what was best for our son. That’s why we take great care of privacy,” said the actress.

After that, Neyra said if she had a good relationship with Cernadas. “Yes, totally. And that was a decision from day one. I think that beyond a relationship not working or one deciding to take another path, one has to take care of what one built or what one has and above all more if you have a child in between“he added in an interview with Infobae Peru.