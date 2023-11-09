Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 21:07

Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) recorded a net loss of R$263 million in the third quarter of 2023, which represents a reversal of the profit recorded in the same period of 2022, of R$100 million. The losses were sequentially greater compared to the three immediately previous months, when the company recorded a loss of R$50 million. The information comes from the CBA results release, published on Wednesday night, 8th.

CBA’s adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$46 million in the period, which represents a drop of 86% in the annual comparison and a decline of 37.8% in the quarterly comparison.

The Ebitda margin was 2%, a negative variation of 2 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The value is also lower compared to that calculated in the third quarter of 2022, at 15%.

As for net revenue, the company totaled R$1.863 billion, 17% lower in the annual comparison and 11.8% higher compared to the second quarter.

CBA’s leverage, measured by the ratio between net debt and EBITDA, reached the highest level since the IPO (initial share offering), at 9.71 times. The value grew substantially compared to the second quarter, 3.88 times, and is above the policy established by the company, by 2 times.

CBA’s net debt increased to R$2.983 billion in the period, compared to R$2.296 billion in the second quarter. The average debt term was extended to 5.1 years, higher compared to the 4.25 years recorded at the end of June.

CBA’s cash position in September was R$1.828 billion. Of this total, R$1.327 billion refers to the company’s available resources and R$522 million refers to a revolving credit line, which represents an additional source of liquidity.

Capital increase

In an interview given to BroadcastCBA’s Financial and Investor Relations Director, Camila Silva, announced the company’s intention to carry out a capital increase through a private subscription.

Different from follow-on (subsequent offering of shares), private subscription favors shareholders, as it allows them not to have their shareholding diluted due to the capital increase. If the shareholder does not choose to purchase the new shares, they may be freely traded on the market.

The CBA’s objective is to raise up to R$206 million in resources, which will help reinforce the company’s cash flow and preserve the capital structure. According to Camila, the movement has the support of Votorantim, the controlling shareholder, which holds approximately 68% of the stake. Additional shares will be offered at a 10% discount.

“The offer will be in the same value as the dividends that we will need to pay this year of R$206 million, so we are not increasing capital with the intention of attracting amounts beyond that. It is an alternative to paying dividends for shareholders who agree”, stated Camila.

The executive assessed that, considering the company’s prospects and multiple attractions, the proposal is attractive to minority shareholders.

The president of CBA, Luciano Alves, added that, as Votorantim has already signaled its interest in monitoring the subscription, the company should now be able to raise at least R$140 million.

Asked whether CBA will be able to carry out new issues in the future, Camila stated that there is no need for a new capital raise, as the company already carries out a series of initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency and debt management. According to the executive, the activities that are underway guarantee a safe position for the company.

Recuperation plan

Already underway since the beginning of the year, CBA announced that it has a financial and operational recovery plan. The operationalization of the plan takes place amidst the increase in the company’s leverage to its highest level ever recorded at least since its listing on the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

The execution of the plan already brings positive prospects for 2024, according to the company. One of the fronts carried out by the CBA occurs through divestments. One of them is in working capital, with the release of the company’s inventories. There are also other initiatives such as the sale of non-operational assets, such as real estate, in line with what the company has already announced to the market.

Another aspect of the recovery plan involves improving CBA’s performance indicators, highlighted the company’s president. “Considering a perspective of market improvement, at the same time that we are working internally to improve our profitability, we expect a reduction in leverage”, stated Alves.

The executive highlighted that the increase in leverage was due to recent EBITDA results. The indicator was negatively affected by two factors: on the one hand, there was a worsening of the market environment that impacted the entire sector, and secondly, CBA had recorded operational instability in the furnace rooms at the beginning of the year, a problem that was overcome in June.

Sales

With the recovery of the furnace rooms, Camila stated that the company has already seen an improvement in its production and sales performance. The executive also sees a tendency to reduce costs in the coming quarters.

CBA recorded 119 thousand tons in total aluminum sales in the third quarter of the year, the volume represents an increase of 12% compared to the immediately previous three months. In comparison with the same period in 2022, however, there was an 8% retraction. The reduction on an annual basis was due to lower demand in the residential renovation segment.

Considering sales by product profile, sales of primary aluminum registered 67 thousand tons, a value 3% higher compared to a year and 26% higher sequentially. The processed segment, in turn, recorded 31 thousand tons in sales, which shows a decline of 7% in the annual interval and a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Sales of recycled aluminum totaled 20 thousand tons, a value 34% lower in the annual comparison and 9% lower in the quarterly interval.