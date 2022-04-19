Gian Carlo Minardi he was elected President of the Single Seater Commission FIA International Automobile Federation. The important appointment was made by the members of the FIA ​​World Council for Automotive Sport.

Minardi will then direct the work of the Commission which has proved decisive in redesigning the program of the junior competitions of the International Federation, introducing innovative technologies and more effective security measures in recent years.

Who is Giancarlo Minardi

The new President of the Single Seater Commission FIAafter his beginnings as a pilot of ran uphill and of rally at the end of the 1960s, Gian Carlo Minardi decided to devote himself to the management of stables in the Formula Italy. In 1985, following the brilliant successes achieved in Formula 2, the Minardi Team made its debut in Formula 1which will be followed by a partnership with Ferrari for the supply of engines.

The Minardi Team participated in the Formula 1 Championships until 2001when the stock majority passes to the Australian Paul Stoddart. Later it became Scuderia Toro Rossofrom 2020 then called Alpha Tauriwhich still operates a Faenzain Italy, from the logistics base that once belonged to the Minardi Team.

Giancarlo Minardi is the new President of the FIA ​​Single Seater Commission (in the photo with Angelo Sticchi Damiani)

Since 2004 he has been President of the Speed ​​Commission of the Automobile Club of Italy. In 2020 Minardi was elected President of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrackthe famous racetrack of Imolawhere the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna.

Giancarlo Minardi talent scout

In his experience in the Minardi Team, Gian Carlo Minardi was a great talent scout shaping the careers of several Formula 1 drivers, including Gian Carlo Fisichella, Jarno Trulli, Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso, currently driver of the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Giancarlo Minardi in F1 was a great discoverer of Champions

“I welcome the election of Gian Carlo Minardi as President of the FIA ​​Single Seater Commission – the words of the President of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem – his is a leading figure in motor sport. For this reason, I look forward to the possibility of working with him and contributing to the further development of the single-seater pyramid around the world ”.

