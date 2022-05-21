“The Rossoneri have two out of three results to win the Italian flag. We at San Siro with the best team. Quagliarella still makes the difference. I don’t know anything about my future. Sunday I discovered that we were safe on the terrace, without looking at the other matches.”

From our correspondent Filippo Grimaldi

Tomorrow ends, but did Marco Giampaolo have a precise idea of ​​his own about tomorrow’s match at San Siro with Inter? “We judges of the Scudetto? No, in my opinion the judge is Milan, who have two out of three results available”. The analysis of the coach on the last Sampdoria eve, however, starts with a step backwards, recalling the salvation won six days ago even before taking the field: “Last Sunday I kept faith with what I had said to the players, without watching the matches for do not waste nervous energies. And then they warned me while I was in retreat, on the terrace, and they told me so, I was not connected … live with anyone. I thought at that moment of all those invisible figures, who have not trod the stage , starting with my collaborators, who put up with me and supported me “. See also Milan, with Investcorp you can "attack": yes to David, but it is not the only option

It was not, however, an easy period: “There were moments of difficulty, but there you must always keep the bar straight. However, I never had negative thoughts. I too, like Fabio Quagliarella, have not slept a few times , but it is also true that the team has higher values ​​than what the classification said “.

route to Milan – On tomorrow’s match, then: “I was talking about the Rossoneri. They have two out of three results to win the Scudetto. Not only that: Milan seem to me in great physical and mental condition, they arrive at the match against Sassuolo in excellent form. Inter too. must win, but it depends on Milan. The calendar puts us in front of this intersection but, I repeat, I don’t think Sampdoria is the judge of this championship. It remains a difficult match against a team that is not strong, but very strong, experienced, excelled in many rankings. We are lucky enough to get there in good physical condition, though “. There are no experiments on the part of the Sampdoria: “Because I have a duty to field the best possible line-up”. On the future of Sampdoria, however, there are still many question marks: “I still don’t know anything about governance, as of today I am not sure of anything”. See also Vucetich promises to recover the level of Luis Romo

hat, fabio – Giampaolo then dutifully closes with a thought about Quagliarella: “Fabio wrote a page of his history at Sampdoria, even becoming the top scorer in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. He would make a mistake only if he wanted to continue playing not being able to do so, but he is not the his case. Because he is well physically and mentally. The more the years go by, the more his ability to manage and self-manage increases, he is a very important figure. But this would not be enough if there were not all the rest. The contribution he made up to to date he has been technical but also of contribution in terms of experience, having breathed the air of important changing rooms. I had the obligation and the duty to recover him one hundred percent for the good of Sampdoria “. He tests Inter now, then it will be the future.

#Giampaolo #Samp #referee #Scudetto #judge #Milan