The writer Don Winslow is considered one of the most successful crime writers in the USA – and as a committed political activist. His excellently researched novels about the drug war and the Mexican cartels are bestsellers worldwide. Oliver Stone filmed his book “Time of Wrath”, further cinema and series films are planned. After 22 books, Winslow is releasing his book City on Fire on May 24th, the first in a trilogy about the struggle of Irish and Italian gangs in his old home Rhode Island, the smallest US state in New England.

Rainer Schmidt Responsible editor Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly.

Did Homer’s “Iliad” really inspire you for the trilogy?

Nearly 30 years ago I read the Iliad, the Odyssey, and other classic works, and they reminded me of events in New England, where I grew up. That’s when I had the idea of ​​writing a crime series in three novels about one person that would cover her whole life. My lead actor, Danny Ryan, is based on the character of Aeneas, more of a supporting character in the Iliad. I wanted to transform elements and character traits from the ancient epics and Greek mythology into a contemporary thriller – without direct reference to the models.

Where did you see the parallels to today or to your youth?

The Trojan War once began with a dispute over a woman, and a similar story once started a gang war in New England that claimed more than 30 lives. And that’s just one of many parallels. Crime fiction is about honour, loyalty, betrayal, justice, love, murder, revenge, passion, corruption – all of these can also be found in Greek dramas.

Is it true that your grandmother, who was addicted to gambling, had contact with mafiosi?

Occasionally, yes. But just as a player, she wasn’t part of anything, but as a player she inevitably met people like that in New Orleans and knew some of them a little bit.

And you actually saw the first part of “The Godfather” with a godfather’s son?

Yes, that’s right, he was a classmate in my high school. Everyone knew what their father did and who he was, it was impossible not to know. Our city wasn’t very big, and organized crime was very powerful at the time.

The first book in your trilogy is about Irish gangs, Italian clans, identity, honor, power and the great importance of trade unions in the docks of the early 1980s. Is that a nostalgic look at your own youth?

If you understand “nostalgic” to mean a wistful look that wishes for the conditions of the past – no way. If you understand “nostalgic” as a feeling that echoes events of that day, then yes. I enriched this book more with memories than with research.







Can you still see the strong identities of origin – Irish, Italian – in your old homeland today?

When I was growing up, there was a very strong awareness of one’s roots that has faded. A certain ethnic pride remains, but both groups are now part of mainstream society. When the Irish came in the mid-1800s, signs still proclaimed “No Dogs and Irish No Entry”. The Italians came later, they weren’t welcome either. Both groups earned a place in society through honest and hard work. A few, however, chose the path of organized crime.







There is also no longer an IRA supported by people of Irish descent, as we know from so many films.

It wasn’t just films, believe me, I was able to experience it almost every day back then, in the bars and restaurants.

The book tells of massive violence, car bombs, murders, shootings. You are known for your extensive research. How realistic are these gory scenarios?