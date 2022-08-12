We sail on sight, which is normal: “I do not go beyond Atalanta with my head”, underlines Giampaolo, who for tomorrow is evaluating the use of Djuricic as owner, but very unlikely to send the latest arrival Villar to the field , director of the Sampdoria to come, who does not yet have the rhythm-match in his legs and not even the tactical automatisms of the Sampdoria team. In short, it seems to understand that for now the choices are really limited, and that in any case Sampdoria should start from 4-1-4-1, with Vieira temporarily in charge. “Atalanta – explains Giampaolo – is a team from which you never know what to expect, it is always very difficult to face, but we count on starting on the right foot and achieving results”.

SYSTEM TO CHANGE

–

If anything, Giampaolo, who does not want to talk about market operations, attacks this market which will include four championship rounds from tomorrow to the end of August: “Going to the field in this situation is a real break in c …, for the coaches and for the soccer players”. And he explains why: “It may happen that a player does not go on the pitch for one or two initial games and wants to be sold. This system needs to be reviewed: I don’t understand, we intervene on many things, why don’t we do it on this “matter?”. Unanswered question, at least for now. However, there is confidence on the part of the coach to be able to start on the right foot. Caputo will start in attack tomorrow, but De Luca and Quagliarella are ready. Precisely about the decision to keep De Luca in the squad, Giampaolo tells what Quagliarella told him during the retreat (about his teammate) after seeing him play: “But that one …”. Implying that on De Luca, Quagliarella has very high expectations: “After all – Giampaolo closes – Fabio is a striker and when he speaks …”.