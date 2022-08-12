The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) suspended this Thursday the matches of the promotion tournaments, training divisions and the Women’s Super League because The referees have refused to whistle due to the aggression suffered by a shortlist in a promotion tournament match between Deportivo Quito and Espoli.

“The Executive Committee of the FEF, in a virtual session, decided to suspend the matches corresponding to the national promotion tournaments, training divisions and the women’s Super League, until the referees lift the measure,” announced the FEF.

What happened?

The Ecuadorian Association of Soccer Referees (AEAF), chaired by Luis Muentes, announced Wednesday to the FEF his decision not to direct the next matches.

At the end of the 2-2 tie between the teams from the capital Deportivo Quito and Espoli At the Atahualpa stadium, a group of fans entered the field and attacked the referee team headed by Diego Lara.

The Disciplinary Commission of the Pichincha Non-Amateur Soccer Association (AFNA) sanctioned Deportivo Quito last Tuesday with three dates without being able to play in its stadium. During those three games, he will also not be able to bring fans to the chosen field.

The sanction did not satisfy the group of referees who decided not to whistle the commitments of the national promotion, training divisions and the women’s Super League, although the matches of the Pro League, of the first division.

The resolution of the referees was to refuse to whistle the games where Deportivo Quito played in all its categories, because they expected the definitive suspension of the team, as has happened with other offending teams, but upon learning of the measure applied by AFNA they have refused to whistle in the three tournaments.

EFE