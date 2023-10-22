The off-air story regarding Andrea Giambruno, now the prime minister’s former partner, raises some questions that await an answer





Let’s start from a fixed point. “Strip the News” is one of the few means that citizens now have to obtain certain justice in Italy.

It has helped thousands of people to report facts that would otherwise have remained archived in the quantum warehouses of Justice and which instead thus come to public knowledge.

Scams, cheating, embezzlement and so on and so forth.

Therefore an instrument loved by the people but which, precisely because of its enormous power, also lends itself to a use that is sometimes less transparent.

The story of the off-air on Andrea Giambrunonow a former partner of the prime minister, poses some questions that await an answer.

In the meantime, Antonio Ricci, the inventor of the satirical news program “Striscia”, has given an interview in which he says he has acted in total autonomy, especially from Arcore and Mediaset, of which he is also historically part.

According to him, he made a nuclear device, cheerfully mounted its warhead on a surface-to-air missile and fired it at Palazzo Chigi, or rather on Giorgia Meloni’s new house, as she herself pointed out, causing it to collapse, worse than Hamas. Furthermore, with a touch of authorial sadism, you let the prime minister know that “one day she will thank me”.

All the attention these days is focused on the sheep of the case. The verb “ravanare” has suddenly hit the headlines and an army of zombie memes marches with impunity on the Internet bearing a slightly smelly gift as a gift.

Right-wing newspapers rallied against the left-wing exploitation of the event but one article was particularly interesting.

The director of The weather, Davide Vecchi already a brilliant investigative journalist, he wrote something different, which in my opinion centers the topic perfectly and gets straight to the point:

“Even the mice who have been wandering around Chigi frothing at the mouth for days know that Andrea Giambruno was an instrument to hit Giorgia Meloni, hit her in the worst way: her family, her private life. And with infamous means: off-air, abusive recordings of private dialogues…”

And then again: “She was forced (to end the relationship, ed.) from a program hemorrhaging ratings that exploited stolen audio like mice do with food. And forced by others, who rushed to interpret the off-air messages as messages from the Palace. But once again Meloni has been able to restore value and dignity to what others have dirtied”.

In short, although it is never mentioned, it is clear that Vecchi is referring to Ricci and “Strip the News”.

In fact, there is talk of “infamous means: off-air, abusive recordings of private dialogues” and then again of “a program hemorrhaging ratings that has exploited stolen audio like mice do with food”.

And in fact the “off-wave” instrument – in low frequency – not everyone considers it a legitimate instrument and for studies of the Palatinein Rome, there is always a subtle shiver of terror when someone says something, perhaps out of line.

Ricci would therefore have used his “lucky catch” only with the aim of reviving her program in a ratings crisis with a phenomenal coup, which attracted the attention of the whole world, while destroying Meloni’s private life.

Ricci’s past hangs more to the left than to the right. He was also a producer and collaborator of Beppe Grillo, and a friend of Enzo Biagi. It is one of those strange cases in Mediaset of hauberk and cover that Arcore has historically provided to people who are not exactly friends of Berlusconi, just think of Michele Santoro.

