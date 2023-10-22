After the intense match played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Real Madrid travels to Portugal to face Sporting de Braga on the third day of the Champions League group stage. Ancelotti’s men arrive with full victories in the European competition and face the surprise of the group, which after losing by the minimum against Napoli beat Unión Berlin. These are the Real Madrid players who can be key in the match:
Keeping a clean sheet is one of Real Madrid’s pending tasks this season, and after the draw against Sevilla in which Kepa could have done something more, his performance will be under the microscope. The Basque goalkeeper is used to performing under pressure after competing for the starting position at Chelsea for so many years, so this pressure will not take him by surprise.
The Austrian center back has had his pluses and minuses this season, and with Militao’s injury he is forced to perform at the highest level every game to take forward a defense with a lot of potential but that also breaks down easily. Alaba has been a second captain on the pitch since his arrival, and Real Madrid needs the best version of him.
Ancelotti has begun to give Ferland Mendy minutes as the season has progressed, and the Frenchman could play again this Tuesday. Although he is not the most effective offensively, he is always well planted in defense and already has Vinicius on that wing to create danger.
The Brazilian has had a rather weak start to the season, but Ancelotti knows how important he can be for the team and continues to trust him. If he manages to have a good game in Portugal, he would take the pressure off and then we could see that Rodrygo scorer again.
His start to the season has not been brilliant either, but in this case it was due to injury. Vinicius has been in competitive dynamics for several weeks now, and although he has not had a good national team break, he has continued to accumulate playing minutes. Real Madrid’s attack is lacking goals after the departure of Benzema, so Ancelotti needs the young Brazilian to fill that scoring role.
