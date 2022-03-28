The latest horror title developed by Tango Gameworks and supervised by master Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire Tokyo, is enjoying some success in the media, thanks to a familiar structure, but at the same time full of news and a rather fresh gameplay. Many players will find themselves pushed to discover all the mysteries behind the particular story of the title, which manages to give strong emotions, even behind this “haunted” version of Tokyo. But Ghostwire Tokyo it is not only a great adventure, it also hides many secrets, missions and trophies to collect in order to reach the coveted platinum trophy. In this guide we will discover the location of all of them the statutes of Jizo scattered around the map of Ghostwire Tokyo.

ATTENTION: despite these are simple locations, we remind you that the guide to the Torii portals of Ghostwire Tokyo may reserve some spoilers on the game.

Guide to all Jizo statues by Ghostwire Tokyo

For those who have not yet met one, we specify that the statues of Jizo are available inside Ghostwire Tokyo, in three different colors: green, blue and red. Each statue will allow you to unlock upgrades, respectively to the color: Wind, Waterfall and obviously Fire. The map is large enough to turn and inside you will have to find well 52 statues by Jizo. To facilitate the conspicuous collection, we advise you to plumb the places of worshipespecially near the portals (don’t miss our guide on Torii Portals), frequently using the ghostly vision by pressing square.

Hatsuike Shrine – 1 statue

Namihara Shrine – 2 statues

Kirigaoka Shrine – 2 statues

Chishima Shrine – 3 statues

Shiratsuki Shrine – 2 statues

Torii Gate on the roof of the Momokane building – 1 statue

Tatsui Shrine – 2 statues

Kappagaike Torii Gate – 1 statue

Sanctuary of Onten – 4 statues

Mikubo shrine – 2 statues

Sakano Shrine – 2 statues

Shimokusa Shrine – 1 statue

Kamio Shrine – 3 statues

Akitsu Shrine – 3 statues

Kuo Shrine – 2 statues

Shiroyama Shrine – 2 statues

Yashin Shrine – 2 statues

Namita shrine – 3 statues

Utagawa Commercial District Torii Gate – 4 statues

Yamaki Shrine – 1 statues

Hitani Shrine – 2 statues

Toyoi Shrine – 1 statue

Matsumi Shrine – 2 statues

Morite Sanctuary – 1 Statue

Akisawa shrine – 2 statues

Torii Gate on Saihama Building Roof – 1 statue

