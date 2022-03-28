The latest horror title developed by Tango Gameworks and supervised by master Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire Tokyo, is enjoying some success in the media, thanks to a familiar structure, but at the same time full of news and a rather fresh gameplay. Many players will find themselves pushed to discover all the mysteries behind the particular story of the title, which manages to give strong emotions, even behind this “haunted” version of Tokyo. But Ghostwire Tokyo it is not only a great adventure, it also hides many secrets, missions and trophies to collect in order to reach the coveted platinum trophy. In this guide we will discover the location of all of them the statutes of Jizo scattered around the map of Ghostwire Tokyo.
ATTENTION: despite these are simple locations, we remind you that the guide to the Torii portals of Ghostwire Tokyo may reserve some spoilers on the game.
Guide to all Jizo statues by Ghostwire Tokyo
For those who have not yet met one, we specify that the statues of Jizo are available inside Ghostwire Tokyo, in three different colors: green, blue and red. Each statue will allow you to unlock upgrades, respectively to the color: Wind, Waterfall and obviously Fire. The map is large enough to turn and inside you will have to find well 52 statues by Jizo. To facilitate the conspicuous collection, we advise you to plumb the places of worshipespecially near the portals (don’t miss our guide on Torii Portals), frequently using the ghostly vision by pressing square.
- Hatsuike Shrine – 1 statue
- Namihara Shrine – 2 statues
- Kirigaoka Shrine – 2 statues
- Chishima Shrine – 3 statues
- Shiratsuki Shrine – 2 statues
- Torii Gate on the roof of the Momokane building – 1 statue
- Tatsui Shrine – 2 statues
- Kappagaike Torii Gate – 1 statue
- Sanctuary of Onten – 4 statues
- Mikubo shrine – 2 statues
- Sakano Shrine – 2 statues
- Shimokusa Shrine – 1 statue
- Kamio Shrine – 3 statues
- Akitsu Shrine – 3 statues
- Kuo Shrine – 2 statues
- Shiroyama Shrine – 2 statues
- Yashin Shrine – 2 statues
- Namita shrine – 3 statues
- Utagawa Commercial District Torii Gate – 4 statues
- Yamaki Shrine – 1 statues
- Hitani Shrine – 2 statues
- Toyoi Shrine – 1 statue
- Matsumi Shrine – 2 statues
- Morite Sanctuary – 1 Statue
- Akisawa shrine – 2 statues
- Torii Gate on Saihama Building Roof – 1 statue
