Ghostbusters is ready to return, and this time it will do so in New York! The trailer of Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace shows the Spengler family returning to where it all began, to the barracks that served as the Ghostbusters’ base.

Here she is synopsis official:

In Ghostbusters: Ice Age, the Spengler family returns to where it all began, the iconic New York firehouse, and joins the original Ghostbusters who have developed a top-secret research lab to take ghost-fighting to the next level. superior. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, the old and new Ghostbusters must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The video shows the new threat that seems to bring old and new together Ghostbusters dealing with a paranormal entity related to ice. Although the tone seems much darker than the previous chapter, it seems that Paul Rudd is ready to resume his comedic side in the film.

Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace will be written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, with the latter directing. Among the actors we find Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.