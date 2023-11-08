Free body: previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode, 8 November

Tonight, 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the third and final episode of Corpo libero will be broadcast, the thriller TV series set in the world of women’s artistic gymnastics, in a mountainous and remote Italy, during a week of The winter that will change the destinies of the young protagonists forever. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ilaria Bernardini. Let’s see all the information together.

Plot

Tonight’s first episode opens with the eve of the team final: Martina, who has spent the night away from her teammates, sees Carla and Nadia, who have been inseparable until now, who are arguing violently but there is no time for clarifications. Meanwhile, the girl seems to have found her determination again, but unexpectedly the coach lowers the difficulty of the exercises, while Alex reassures her that it is for her own good. Encouraged by Pietro’s presence in the stands, Martina does everything to win, but she is increasingly certain that something strange is happening to the athletes of the tournament. A concern that becomes almost certainty after a confrontation with Angelica who, like Martina, knows how to distinguish between healthy competition and dangerous obsession.

In the final episode, on the morning of the final, the girls face a terrible discovery: under a snowdrift there is a corpse. Martina, who now knows the truth about the tournament, lashes out at Rachele. Inspector Elena Pace begins to question them one after the other. Their version of events soon clashes with what really happened on Friday night. The last one to have had contact with the victim appears to be Martina, who becomes the main suspect. A series of confessions confuse the investigations, while it becomes increasingly clear that the aggression and obsession of the athletes are not only the result of strong stress and competition, but the consequence of a precise and calculated plan that involves all the teams in the tournament . But who is really the killer? What if there was still one last secret to reveal?

Free body: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of the third and final episode of Free Body, but who is the cast of the TV series? In the cast Antonia Truppo, Filippo Nigro, Alessia De Falco, Giada Savi, Federica Cuomo, Eva Iurlaro, Giada Pirozzi and with Barbara Chichiarelli. The series is one of the projects of the European Alliance, which this time sees Rai collaborate with the German public service ZDF. The direction is by Cosima Spender and Valerio Bonelli of the successful docu-series SanPa (Netflix), while the screenplay was written by Ilaria Bernardini herself together with Chiara Barzini, Ludovica Rampoldi and the ex-gymnast Giordana Mari.