Ghostbusters: Frozen Menace – Review, Who Will You Call?

Are back. The most famous Ghostbusters team ever is back in town! Although the incarnation of this “family” is different from the classic one of the 80s, the team “spirit” has remained clearly unchanged. Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace bring our heroes back to their ancient glories, let's discover together how in this spoiler-free review!

Something strange in the neighborhood

New York, today: the former professor resides at the historic Ghostbusters headquarters at 14 N Moore Street Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) and the latter's children that is Phebe and Trevor. The group has now consolidated its presence in the city, so much so that New Yorkers are used to seeing the Ecto-1 roaming around the city with sirens blaring in the hunt for yet another ghost.

Obviously there are those who do not agree with their presence and do everything to put a spoke in their wheels: Mayor Walter Peck (William Atherton) for example is one of these. The family grows: Trevor he tries to assert his in every way to be an “adult” Although only 18 years old, Mr. Grooberson tries to juggle being a trusted friend to the kids and maybe something more, while Carrie and Pheobe they have a even more complicated relationship given by the adolescence of the young and very intelligent girl.

Between family problems and “ectoplasmic” ones, here comes one on the horizon ancient threat: an evil spirit, powerful beyond belief, holds the city in check, and for our heroes it's time to put aside arguments and grudges to focus on teaming up. We stop here regarding the plot of the film which we can define as in line with its predecessor, without sensational twists. After all, all the Ghostbusters movies they have one similar plot And that's fine.

Ghostbusters in full

The group has never been as large or heterogeneous as it is today: on the one hand the four mentioned above make up the main “team”, but in support of them we also find Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) who together with the very young Podcasts (Logan Kim) who we have already met in the previous chapter Ghostbusters – Legacyrun a shop selling “possessed” objects while Podcast teaches the “old” Ray how to interact with the public through videos for social media.

Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) does what he's always done: studies probable possession or paranormal activity at university, and that's where he meets Nadeem (Kumail Nanjiani), new addition to the cast who may have various paranormal powers (or maybe not!). Last but not least, we find Winston (Ernie Hudson) who is the philanthropist of the group, financier of the new experimental center for the containment of ghosts, helped by Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) who plays the role of supervisor and secretary (as always!), Lars (James Acaster) e Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) who we can describe as the “perfect research team”.

The film can be summed up as a chorus of many voices, who add parts to the plot, reveal mysteries and come together to face small or large threats: director Gil Kenan worked hard to give us a very clean filmwith many clearly visible special effects, excellent aesthetics and in general the feeling of having returned to the 80s with something more and some ecological criticism of the behavior that existed in those years.

So, who are you going to call?

Ghostbusters: Ice Menace is a really well-packaged film, perhaps if we wanted to find a small flaw in it, we could say that the duration was slightly excessive: almost two hours of footage which could easily be summarized as an hour and a half, as the film actually has some dead moments which can be soporific.