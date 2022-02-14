Reitman was still active last year as producer of the sequel film directed by his son Jason Reitman Ghostbusters: Afterlife† In the 1970s and 1980s, he made a name for himself as a producer and director of much-loved comedies; often starring actor Bill Murray. Reitman signed except for Ghostbusters as a producer or director also for successful films such as Animal House (1978), meatballs (1979) and Stripes (1981).

Reitman was the son of Czechoslovak refugees of Jewish descent who had settled in Canada. At the age of four he fled to the west with his parents. His father had been a member of the resistance during World War II, his mother survived Auschwitz. Reitman started making short films as a student and took his first steps as a director with comedy shows in the theater.

Innovative combination

Ghostbusters, conceived by comedian Dan Aykroyd, was an innovative combination of comedy, special effects and horror. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis play a clumsy team of scientists in New York who get hired to fight paranormal phenomena. The film, which still has rabid fans, was the second most successful film of 1984, grossing $300 million; only Beverly Hills Cop with Eddie Murphy brought in more money.

Ghostbusters was not only commercially successful. The film was also nominated for Oscars for Best Visual Effects and Best Song; Ray Parker Jr.’s world hit of the same name

Reitman was fortunate to work with a very talented generation of comedic actors, who had made their mark on the still successful television program Saturday Night Live† As a director, he was known for giving his actors plenty of room for spontaneity and improvisation. He regarded his actors not only as performers, but as the co-authors of the film.

After Reitman had less success as a director, he started to focus more on film production. He was nominated as a producer for the Oscar for best picture with Up in the Air (2009); a film directed by his son Jason.