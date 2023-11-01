Fans of the PlayStation title Ghost of Tsushima they will certainly have already heard about the film in development: we think that the news we are about to bring you will further the joy of fans awaiting this feature film.

As reported by Insider GamingIn fact, the film’s production work is proceeding in the best possible way, so much so that it has already been completed the script.

Chad Stahelskidirector known for directing John Wick, Deadpool and The Wolverine, is also working on the Ghost of Tsushima film and has made important statements regarding the development phase, stating that it is now just a matter of “putting together what remains” , as the script has been completed.

Stahelski also stated that he was really excited about this project and that he had never before had in his hands a story with so much character.

It is not yet possible, also due to the recent strikes, to establish what it might be the film’s release windowbut PlayStation fans are certainly looking forward to reliving the legendary experience offered by the majestic fighting title on the big screen too.